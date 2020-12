Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump announced on Twitter. CNN has reached out to Giuliani for comment. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter.

CNN has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.