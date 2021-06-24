Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state

Giuliani's lawyers, John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, said in a statement Thursday that they "are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department's decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged. This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said suspensions such as these are unusual.

"You're a lawyer, your job is to zealously represent your client. A lot of times your client maybe has done wrong, but what you cannot do as a lawyer is just lie," Honig said on CNN's "At This Hour." "This does not happen every day by any stretch. This is a very rare thing and a very extreme thing for the court to do."

Giuliani is set to appear in court in DC Thursday afternoon over for proceedings in a defamation lawsuit from the vote management company Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Giuliani and others for statements they made alleging election fraud.