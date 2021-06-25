Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

The Giuliani decision is a reminder to the bar that a lawyer's responsibility to act with integrity and honesty extends beyond the courtroom to any situation where a "third person" may be influenced or harmed. The judges made it clear in that if Giuliani, acting as the President's personal lawyer, willfully used fraud and deceit to undermine the election, the repercussions would be severe.

"The seriousness of respondent's uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated," the court wrote. "Where, as here, the false statements are being made by respondent, acting with the authority of being an attorney, and using his large megaphone, the harm is magnified... One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections. The AGC [Attorney Grievance Committee] contends that respondent's misconduct directly inflamed tensions that bubbled over into the events of January 6, 2021 in this nation's Capitol."