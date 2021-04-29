Rudy Giuliani expected to wage court fight over files seized in federal raid

Cohen's attorneys first sought a temporary restraining order to prevent investigators from reviewing the seized material. After a federal judge denied that request, Cohen's attorneys successfully sought the appointment of a "special master," a court-appointed independent authority to review the material and determine which documents were privileged.

The special master ultimately concluded that privilege applied to only a small portion of the thousands of pages of seized documents.

Charges may not be filed for months

While the execution of search warrants represents a significant advancement of the Giuliani investigation, it doesn't mean it is necessarily in its final stages.

In part because of the expected court challenge regarding privilege claims, any charges against Giuliani aren't likely to be imminent and may not be filed for months, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In Cohen's case, federal agents seized material from him in April 2018, the special master concluded her review on August 9 and federal prosecutors filed charges against Cohen just 12 days later.

As with Cohen's case, any battle over privilege issues may attract the attention of their shared former client: Trump.