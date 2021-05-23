Ronald Greene's mother says it was clear to her from police footage her son was 'not meant to leave alive'

The family of a Louisiana man who died after a 2019 struggle with police believes the case would never have received attention had portions of police body camera video not been leaked to the media, Greene family attorney Lee Merritt told CNN's Pamela Brown on Saturday.

Two years since Ronald Greene's death -- and two days since Louisiana authorities released a series of videos of their encounter with him -- his mother says she's still in shock.

"Just trying to... bring it into reality, that this has happened to my son, grief stricken isn't the word," Mona Hardin told CNN on Saturday. "It's horrific, it's so evil."

Greene died after a police chase and his death has been the subject of a two-year investigation. On Friday, Louisiana State Police (LSP) released a series of nine body camera and dash camera videos offering a graphic account of the May 10, 2019 encounter with the 49-year-old Black man. That release came after portions of at least two videos were reported on by the Associated Press earlier in the week.

Hardin told CNN that following the deadly encounter, she had been shown footage without sound, but knew there was more that authorities weren't sharing. She said she had asked police at the time where the rest of the footage was and why there was no sound.