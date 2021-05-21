Ronald Greene's family say they haven't had time to mourn after seeing video two years later of his fatal encounter with police

Moments before, an officer approached Greene's car, his weapon drawn: "Let me see your f**king hands m*therf**ker."

After being tased, Greene can be heard moaning while still on the ground and being put in handcuffs by one officer, while another officer kicks him several times. An officer can be heard saying, "I've got blood all over me, I hope this guy ain't got f**king AIDS," as Greene continues to moan. At one point an officer drags Greene.

The Associated Press reports that Greene is left lying face down moaning for more than nine minutes while officers used sanitizer wipes to wash blood off their hands and faces. This is not in any of the video segments the AP has posted online.

The release of the clips comes as the US Justice Department's Civil Rights Division are investigating the death, along with the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI.

In a statement, the LSP said it did not release the video and that it was not authorized or obtained by official sources. LSP said it had been directed by investigating agencies to not release any evidence or further information on the case.

Family says he was a person who loved people