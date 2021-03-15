Ron Johnson's latest comments are just straight-out racist

"Even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned...

" ... Now, had the tables been turned -- Joe, this could get me in trouble -- had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."

(Sidebar: If you hear yourself saying "this could get me in trouble," stop speaking. Immediately. Just close your mouth mid-sentence. Trust me on this.)

Now, what ever could be the difference between the rioters that stormed the Capitol and those who populated the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer? What. Could. It. Be.

It certainly wasn't the level of violence exhibited by the two groups. Because the US Capitol riot left five people dead and dozens more injured, with images and videos emerging in the aftermath of rioters attacking police officers, a gallows being constructed in front of the Capitol building and people chanting things like "Hang Mike Pence."