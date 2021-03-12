Ron Johnson says he might have been concerned for safety had Capitol rioters been BLM and Antifa

Later in February, Johnson advanced the conspiracy theory that there had been professional provocateurs within the mob at the Capitol. The FBI has said there is no evidence that Antifa or any other groups of leftist instigators were part of the January 6 crowd -- much less were the ones inciting violence -- and nearly a dozen Trump supporters charged in connection with the insurrection have said that such groups weren't involved in the attack. Many of the people arrested identify with far-right groups like the Oath Keepers, not with any groups on the far left.