Ron Johnson learned the hard way this weekend that actions have consequences

" ... Now, had the tables been turned -- Joe, this could get me in trouble -- had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."

So, Johnson might have been worried if the crowd on January 6 had been predominantly Black rather than predominantly white? Um, OK.

The fact that Johnson was surprised -- and, quite clearly, annoyed -- by the reaction he received at the Juneteenth celebration tells you everything you need to know about how out-of-touch he is with the electorate in Wisconsin.

And raises the possibility -- as I did in a piece earlier this month -- that Senate Republicans may well have a better chance of winning the seat next November if Johnson decides against seeking a third term. (Johnson has hemmed and hawed about whether to run again for months; "I don't feel any pressure to make it, really, anytime soon," he said in early June.)

Of course, Johnson's history of controversial comments has won him one prominent admirer: Trump. "He has no idea how popular he is," the former President said earlier this year. "Run, Ron, Run!"

The problem for Johnson is that Trump doesn't vote in Wisconsin. And if the reception the incumbent got over the weekend -- from actual Wisconsin voters -- is any indication -- he could be in for a very rough race if he decides to run it.