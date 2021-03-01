Romney treated at hospital after fall over the weekend but 'doing better'

During his remarks at CPAC on Sunday, Trump called out by name Romney and other Republican lawmakers who had voted to impeach him in the House and convict him in the Senate for his incitement of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, saying that "the Democrats don't have grandstanders like Mitt Romney" and others.

Former Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz also dinged Romney, as well as the senator's former secret Twitter account under the name Pierre Delecto, at CPAC.

"My name is Jason Chaffetz, I'm from Utah and I am not Mitt Romney," Chaffetz said. "If you're looking for Pierre Delecto, you need to go down the hall, go left, and then just keep going left until — well, just keep going left. That's where you'll find him."