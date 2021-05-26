Romney says Republicans blocking January 6 commission 'would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out'

Sen. Mitt Romney warned Republicans they would be blamed for hiding the truth if they block a bill to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack, as another GOP senator announced her support for advancing a plan that their colleagues are poised to filibuster on Thursday.

"I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out," Romney told CNN on Wednesday. "I don't believe that's what's the motivation but I think that's the perception."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set up a vote to open debate on the commission bill, which is expected to take place on Thursday, but it lacks the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

The overwhelming majority of GOP senators are expected to filibuster the measure and, as of now, only two GOP senators -- Romney and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- have indicated they would be willing to support the current legislation.