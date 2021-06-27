Romney on Trump's return to rallies: 'It's entertaining but it's not real'

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday called on members of his party to "move on" from Donald Trump's 2020 election lies, equating the former President's return to rally-style events to wrestling entertainment as Trump goes after those who defied him.

"Well, I do think it's important for each person to speak the truth and to make clear that the 'Big Lie' is exactly that," the Utah Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked if more Republicans should speak out against election lies.

"But I also think, frankly, Jake, that here in the US, there's a growing recognition that this is a bit like WWF. That it's entertaining, but it's not real. And I know people want to say, yeah, they believe in the 'Big Lie' in some cases, but I think people recognize that it's a lot of show, and bombast. But it's going nowhere. The election is over. It was fair ... let's move on."

Sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment was known as World Wrestling Federation Entertainment until 2002 when it dropped the "F" from its name.