Romney calls Trump's leadership on Covid-19 'a great human tragedy'

The criticism also comes the same day that President-elect Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he takes office, focusing on a critical public health measure that Romney says has become politicized.

"It's unfortunate that this became a political issue. It's not political," the senator told Blitzer. "This is public health, and unfortunately we have not made that message clear enough to the American people, and people are dying because of it."

Asked by Blitzer if the resistance by some Republican governors to enacting health and safety measures could be costing lives, Romney said he thought so and called their inaction "unacceptable."

"Well, no question, unless you take this very, very seriously and communicate that this is not a political matter, this is not a matter of liberty, this is a matter of safety and public health," he said. "And we have people who are very, very sick, many people in the hospital. We have people who have died and are dying -- it's unacceptable."