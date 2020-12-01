Rolls-Royce's new Ghost: Still plenty posh, but more laid back

Once inside, though, the Ghost drives as a Rolls-Royce should: calm, isolated but utterly controlled. Rolls-Royces are some of my favorite cars to drive despite the fact they are not, in any ordinary way, exciting. I'm always fascinated by the way in which a car like the Ghost can be so quiet and smooth and yet, even with its considerable size, it doesn't bound over bumps or lean unpleasantly in turns.

There is ample communication through the steering wheel even as bumps and road ripples are absorbed. (A system that uses cameras to analyze the road surface inches ahead of the front wheels probably helps with that.) The brakes, unfortunately, don't communicate quite as well and I did, a few times, find myself having to make a big last-moment press to get the Ghost to stop just where I wanted.

The massive 563-horsepower V12 engine under the Ghost's long hood pulls strongly and quietly. The idea is this car has enough power that it need never feel strained. One of my favorite Rolls-Royce quirks is that, instead of a tachometer that shows how fast the engine is running in RPM, there's a "Power Reserve" gauge that shows, in percentage, how much more pull you could get out of that engine should you need to. And most of the time it's plenty. It's like the car is telling just exactly how unbothered it is.