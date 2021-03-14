Rockies and western Plains hit with heavy snow and blizzard conditions

Cheyenne, Wyoming, had measured 25.8 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon, which sets a new two-day snowfall total, he said. The prior record of 25.2 inches was set in November 1979.

Boulder has picked up about 8 to 12 inches of snow, and the town of Estes Park has had just over a foot. Snow continues to fall and the region is under a blizzard warning through midnight.

Areas north of Boulder could see more than 2 feet of snow, CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin said earlier.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said there is a "high" avalanche threat for the Front Range until Monday morning. Heavy and intense snowfall from the current storm will cause large and destructive avalanches at all elevation levels, above and below the tree line, and in "unusual locations," according to the center.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported moderate to heavy snow and poor travel conditions early Sunday from north of Denver to the Wyoming border.