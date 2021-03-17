Robert Long, suspect in Atlanta spa shootings, may have 'sex addiction,' police say

A former roommate of Long's told CNN that Long had been in rehabilitation for sex addiction and that in summer 2020 he had lived with Long at a transition house for people leaving rehab, though he declined to name the facility or divulge the state where it's located.

He recognized Long from the surveillance footage disseminated by authorities, he said, and Cherokee County dispatch records indicate the ex-roommate called police Tuesday night.

The ex-roommate hadn't spoken to Long "in a long time," he said, but Long seemed to have "self-hatred" and the former roommate recalled a time Long became "very, very mad, mad at himself" after rear-ending the roommate's car.

He also described Long as kind and generous and said he often cooked for friends

The ex-roommate "never heard (Long) say anything racial," he told CNN.

Long told police the shootings were "not racially motivated," according to Baker, who reiterated his superior's assertion regarding sex addiction.

"He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it's a temptation for him he wanted to eliminate," Baker said.