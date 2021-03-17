Robert Long, suspect in Atlanta spa shootings, may have 'sex addiction,' police say

Tyler Bayless said he shared a housing unit with Long at Maverick Recovery, a rehab facility in Roswell, Georgia, between August 2019 and January or February 2020. He said that most residents were suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, but Long was being treated for sex addiction.

"It was something that absolutely would torture him," Bayless said. He said Long was a "deeply religious person -- he would often go on tangents about his interpretation of the Bible," and was distraught about his addiction to sex.

Bayless said that on multiple occasions during his stay at the facility, Long told him that he had "relapsed" and "gone to massage parlors explicitly to engage in sex acts."

He said he didn't know whether Long had specifically gone to any of the spas where he allegedly shot eight people dead Tuesday night.

Bayless, who hasn't spoken with Long since Long left the recovery facility, said he had never heard him say anything derogatory about Asian people.

After hearing Long was the suspect in the shootings, Bayless said he was shocked that his former roommate would do such a thing. It was eerie to think back about "what a calm, collected, nice, normal guy he was," Bayless said.