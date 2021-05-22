Rick Santorum departs CNN after criticism of Native American comments

Santorum was long a lightning rod at CNN. As a senior political commentator on the network, he was an outspoken voice in support of the Trump agenda, even while distancing himself from some of the former president's behavior.

After the speech controversy, he did not appear on CNN for a week. When he was booked in early May, on "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo confronted him on the matter, and Santorum acknowledged that his comments were inaccurate. He said that he misspoke.

"I was talking about, and I misspoke in this respect, I was talking about the founding, and the principles embodied in the founding," he said.

Santorum added, "I would never, and you know, people have said, 'Oh, I'm trying to dismiss what we did to the Native Americans.' Far from it! The way we treated Native Americans was horrific. It goes against every bone and everything I've ever fought for, as a leader, in the Congress."

However, he did not apologize for his remarks in the speech.

HuffPost, which first reported the news, said Santorum's contract was "terminated," and quoted a source who said the "Cuomo Prime Time" interview was not well-received inside the network.