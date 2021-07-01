Richard Branson will attempt to beat Jeff Bezos to space

But in interviews, Branson has frequently said he's not interested in "racing" to space.

"People have turned it into a race," he told CNN Business' Rachel Crane during a recent interview. "It would be very dangerous to say turn it into a race. And the moment we have every boxed ticked, I will go up and then we will invite some of the people who have signed up to go with us — but we honestly don't see it as a race."

Blue Origin announced earlier in June that Bezos would fly alongside his brother, Mark Bezos. Later it said they would be joined by Wally Funk — an 82-year-old woman who underwent similar training to NASA's Mercury program, but like all American women at the time, was denied the opportunity to go to space — and the winner of an auction who forked over $28 million for the opportunity. (The auction winner's name has yet to be announced.)