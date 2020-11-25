Revisit the inspiration for 'Avatar's' alien landscape with a ride up the world's tallest outdoor elevator

It serves as an easy gateway to some of the main attractions of the park including Golden Whip Stream, Tianzi Mountain and views of the Southern Pillar of Heaven -- which was later renamed "Hallelujah Mountain" in honor of "Avatar" director James Cameron's floating mountains.

Alternatively, visitors can hike up the mountain, which takes about 2.5 hours.

Completed in 2002 with a hefty price tag of RMB 180 million ($27 million), the lift hasn't always been celebrated. Local experts and scholars initially criticized the project, saying construction of the Bailong Elevator, which began in 1999, damaged the natural scenery.

Weighed down by debates and safety concerns, lift operations were halted three months after it first opened. Demolition was discussed, but the elevator ended up reopening 10 months later -- a saga documented by China's state-run broadcaster CCTV.

Some 18 years after its opening, the Bailong Elevator remains one of the hottest attractions in the park. It carried up to 18,000 tourists each day before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following weeks of lockdown, Zhangjiajie reopened in March this year.