Retired general: Trump needs to go

Our leaders on both sides of the aisle should take action to hold everyone involved in the attack on our Capitol accountable. This includes not just those in the mob that killed a Capitol Police officer and vandalized the Capitol, but also those who incited the violence, including Trump.

I have mixed feelings on which action is most appropriate. I do believe, Trump needs to step down now or Vice President Mike Pence needs to lead the effort to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove Trump from office.

If the Vice President does not have the courage and leadership to take this action, then Congress should take matters into its hands. The House, which will vote on impeaching the President on Wednesday, should send its article of impeachment, assuming it passes in the House, to the Senate after President Biden's inauguration. Leaders must lead, or they should step aside and resign if they are fearful for their personal safety or future of their political career.