Retail sales surged in March

The sharp March rebound came on the heels of the $1,400 stimulus checks included in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

"When the government gives most people $1,400, spending naturally follows, even as funds also pour into savings and debt payoff," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, said in a note.

"Spending will almost certainly drop back in April as some of the stimulus boost wears off," said Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics, "but with the vaccination rollout proceeding at a rapid pace and households finances in strong shape, we expect overall consumption growth to continue rebounding rapidly in the second quarter too."

An improving jobs market, more people getting vaccinated and loosened restrictions on stores and malls also likely helped.

The job market recovery gathered steam last month with 916,000 jobs added, the biggest gain since August. And the more people are gainfully employed, the more they can spend.