Restoration of Pompeii's House of the Ceii reveals Roman frescoes glowing with color

One of Pompeii's oldest frescoes has been restored to its colorful former glory using the help of laser technology.

The House of the Ceii, excavated between 1913 and 1914, is one of the city's rare ancient domus -- single family residences which were built complete with an atrium and peristyle -- dating to the late Samnite period in the 2nd century BC, according to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

The house, thought to have been owned by a local magistrate, was elaborately decorated over several levels.

A large fresco "adorns the back wall of the garden and was in view for those entering this luxurious house," Massimo Osanna, interim director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, told CNN.

Osanna added that the picture features an animated hunting scene with wild animals arranged on several levels of the house.

There are images of temples, statues and animals of the Nile Delta, he added.

Created by anonymous artists, the decor "can also be seen on the walls of the Pompeian gardens, in order to create an illusion of enlarging the dimensions of such spaces and evoke an idyllic and suggestive atmosphere," he said.