Republicans preview months ahead filled with obstruction and extremism

Chaos and obstruction may reign

The Republican Party's policy of obstruction in the House came into closer focus on Wednesday in a video that depicts Roy relishing the controversy over a multitrillion-dollar spending bill that Democrats want to pass alongside the infrastructure measure in order to coax progressives to vote for the compromise.

"I actually say, thank the Lord. Eighteen more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done. That's what we want," Roy is heard saying on the video distributed by a Democratic activist.

The comments dismayed traditionalists -- and likely those Americans who believe members of Congress are sent to Washington to do the people's business. Yet they are hardly surprising, since they mirror other rhetoric by senior Republicans -- including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky -- about their desire to thwart Biden's presidency.

Sure, the disclosure is coming at a time of national crisis with 600,000 Americans dead in a pandemic that has yet to be defeated and that might be mitigated with unity. But it can't come as a surprise to anyone who watched the civic splintering in Washington and the GOP's full-on embrace of Trump's politics of grievance and destruction.