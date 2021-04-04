Republicans mobilize for showdown that will help define the Biden presidency

While Biden says he would like Republican buy-in to the infrastructure package, he has not shown any sign of trimming the scale of his ambitions to attract GOP votes in the Senate.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm did not rule out a bipartisan bill during an appearance on "State of the Union" but offered a broad hint of how the Senate strategizing could eventually play out with a party-line vote.

"As he has said, he was sent to the presidency to do a job for America. And if the vast majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, across the country support spending on our country and not allowing us to lose the race globally, then he's going to do that," Granholm told Tapper.

To get past Republican filibuster efforts, Democrats appear ready to try to pass the infrastructure package by using a procedural device known as reconciliation, which applies to legislation that affects the state of the federal budget and is the same procedure that was used to pass the Covid relief package without Republican votes.