Republicans keep their distance from Matt Gaetz

Gaetz's support -- or lack thereof -- among his fellow Republicans may ultimately not matter, as Gaetz has said he's not resigning and denied any wrongdoing. On Tuesday, Gaetz even sent a fundraising email to his supporters off of the reports about the DOJ investigation, claiming in the email, "A brand-new smear campaign has been launched against me, but I am fighting back to expose the truth."

Gaetz will make his first public appearance Friday since last week's interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, when he will speak at a Women for America First event being held at the former President's Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.

But with few friends on Capitol Hill, Gaetz could face pressure within the conference once Congress returns from its recess next week and Republicans will inevitably face questions from reporters about the matter.

Republican House leadership has worked to stay out of the fray of the Gaetz controversy. While no one is rushing to defend the Florida Republican they are also not going out of their way to condemn him.

Last week, McCarthy called the allegations against Gaetz serious and suggested that if the accusations were true, they would remove him from the House Judiciary Committee.