Republicans fear January 6 probe could undercut 2022 midterm message

But even if the bill fails in the Senate, a select committee in their chamber would give Democrats unilateral subpoena power and be comprised of members of the House. An outside commission, on the other hand, would not be comprised of sitting lawmakers and would require both sides to agree to issue subpoenas.

Democrats have been resistant to go the route of a select committee, knowing that Republicans would attack such a probe as partisan. But Pelosi made clear Wednesday that if Republicans block the commission in the Senate, the issue isn't going away -- and they may take matters in their own hands.

"I certainly could call for hearings in the House with a majority of the members being Democrats with full subpoena power, with the agenda being determined by the Democrats," Pelosi told reporters. "But that's not the path we have chosen to go." Pelosi added: "It's a question of, if they don't want to do this, we will."

Pelosi's No. 2, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, said "of course" he'd pursue a select House committee if the commission vote fails in the other body.

Senate GOP leaders said they were unsure how the vote in their chamber would end up, with Thune, the chief GOP vote counter, saying they haven't taken his conference's temperature yet on the plan.