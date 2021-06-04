Republicans draw inspiration from problem-plagued Arizona audit

"My constituents are very much up in arms with the lack of any movement on trying to find out what happened," Pennsylvania state Sen. Cris Dush, who also visited Arizona, told the pool reporter.

Much like Arizona, where the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has lambasted the GOP-led state Senate's audit, the question of an audit more than six months after the election results were finalized and more than four months after President Joe Biden took office has fractured the GOP.

Pennsylvania Republican state Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, responded to Mastriano and other lawmakers' trip to Arizona on Thursday by tweeting that the House "will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election."

He said that the House is "focused on fixing our broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat."