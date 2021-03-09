Republicans clash with Biden DOJ nominee Vanita Gupta

He asked Gupta whether her organization's opposition to several non-White Trump judicial nominees was due to race, and she said it was not.

"So it's your position, then, you can oppose someone's nomination on the merits, without immediately and justly being accused of being racist or sexist because of their race or their sex?" Cotton asked, before turning back to Manchin's opposition of Tanden.

"Some people accuse of Joe Manchin of being racist and sexist for opposing Neera Tanden's nomination. Can you oppose, can you oppose the nomination of a woman or a racial minority on the merits, without being racist or sexist?" Cotton continued.

"Yes," Gupta responded.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, accused Gupta of being an "extreme partisan advocate" and an ideologue, peppering her with questions on abortion rights, the Second Amendment and whether she supported defunding the police.

Cruz and other Republicans pointed to Gupta's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee as an advocate last year, in which she said she supported reallocating resources so there were alternatives to law enforcement handling issues like mental health problems. Cruz argued her comments amounted to support of defunding the police.