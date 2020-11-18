Republican who temporarily blocked certification of Detroit's results shared election conspiracy theories on Facebook

Later that day, he wrote, "I'm not really one to promote conspiracy theories" but told his Facebook friends to look up "hammer and scorecard" a conspiracy theory that has been widely debunked but did go viral after the election.

On November 9, Hartmann furthered a conspiracy theory pushed by some Trump supporters that suggested the timing of the announcement of a Covid-19 vaccine was politically motivated: "As predicted: Not even a week after the election and they've now got a covid vaccine that's 90% effective."

CNN has reached out to Hartmann for comment through social media, email and through phone numbers listed as being associated with him.

In October, he shared a link to an OAN video that pushed a widely debunked conspiracy theory that claims hospitals are inflating the Covid-19 death-toll by falsely reporting deaths from the virus.

"Eye Opener. Do the math. How much were Hospitals overpaid by falsely reporting?" Hartmann wrote.

That post was labeled as false by Facebook's fact-checkers.