Republican senators distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene

How House Republican leaders end up deciding to deal with Greene will also "have an impact" on how people see the Republican party as a whole, Cramer said.

"I don't think very many Republicans at all would adhere to her philosophy, but the tent can only be so big. ... There has to be ... some sort of guardrails. I'm not in the House, I'm not a part of that leadership, but how they deal with her will have an impact on how people see the party, for sure," Cramer said when asked about ramifications for the party if the House GOP doesn't act.

Still some senators declined to weigh in on Greene. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican in leadership who is up for reelection in Missouri in 2022, said that he would let the House decide how to handle Greene.

GOP Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley argued he doesn't "know enough about her" to comment.

"I don't know enough about her," Grassley told CNN. "There's 435 members in the House. I have a hard time keeping track of what 100 senators are doing. So, you'll have to ask somebody that's followed it better than I have."

When CNN began to read off a comment of Greene's, he cut in saying, "I don't want to comment on your interpretation of her comments. I want to hear what she said."