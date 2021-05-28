Republican obstructionism has gone far enough. It's time to do away with the filibuster

This has also become a top issue for activists, advocates and others across the country who have a growing understanding that the filibuster stands in the way of progress on the issues they care about. Thankfully, even long-time defenders of the filibuster have expressed openness to reform. In March, President Biden said the filibuster was being "abused in a gigantic way," that he would choose advancing his agenda over preserving the filibuster, and expressed "strong support" for reform that would force senators to actually "stand up and command the Senate floor" to maintain a filibuster. And Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has supported the filibuster as a tool he hoped would force bipartisanship and compromise, has expressed similar concerns as it becomes clearer than ever that it's doing the exact opposite -- and is in fact a primary contributor to the gridlock and dysfunction in today's broken Senate.