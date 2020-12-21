Republican lawmakers who downplayed coronavirus concerns face backlash over early vaccinations

One viral tweet from Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, placed Ernst's false comments under the caption "How it started" alongside her photo receiving the vaccine under the caption "how it's going."

The backlash underscores a larger rift unfolding in Congress about when to receive the vaccine. Some lawmakers in recent days have vowed to wait to get vaccinated until vulnerable groups in the US have a chance to get vaccinated as well.

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted earlier Monday, "I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me."

She joins Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep.-elect Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who have all said they are waiting to get vaccinated until other essential Americans have access.

Their message follows a memo from the Capitol attending physician that said there was a "small vaccine supply" available to Congress.