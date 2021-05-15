Republican governors are refusing aid from Democrats in Washington

Ending pandemic unemployment benefits early

Republican governors in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming have announced they are terminating the federal jobless benefits in their states in June or July, including the $300 weekly boost and the payments for freelancers, independent contractors, certain people affected by the virus and those who've run out of their regular state benefits. All cited labor shortages.

Many also said the time for the bigger federal coronavirus cushion had passed, now that more Americans are vaccinated and case counts are declining.

"What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace," said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who announced last week that the programs would end on June 30 in his state.