Republican campaign committees ask FEC to allow lawmakers to use campaign donations for bodyguards

Amid heightened concern about lawmaker safety, officials with the Republican congressional campaign arms have asked federal election regulators whether lawmakers can use campaign funds to pay for bodyguards.

In a letter recently posted to the Federal Election Commission website, lawyers representing the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee asked the six-member commission to provide guidance on whether lawmakers can use donors' money "to pay for personal security personnel to protect the Member and the Member's immediate family from threatened harm."

The request follows the January 6 siege on Capitol Hill that left five dead and comes amid mounting threats against members of Congress. Last week, a group of more than 30 lawmakers requested more flexibility in using their taxpayer-funded congressional allowances to hire local law enforcement or other security personnel for district offices in their home states. Lawmakers also are to receive beefed-up federal protection while traveling to and from Washington, the US Capitol Police previously has announced.