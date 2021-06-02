Rep. Mo Brooks is avoiding an insurrection lawsuit. Rep. Eric Swalwell hired a private investigator to find him.

Swalwell claims that the four men prompted the attack on Congress with their repeated public assertions of voter fraud, their encouragement that supporters go to Washington on January 6, and in their speeches that day. Each man had told the crowd that Joe Biden's electoral certification in Congress could be blocked, and that Trump's supporters should fight, the lawsuit alleges.

Brooks spoke at the pro-Trump rally on January 6, saying, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." He then asked the rally attendees if they were willing to fight.

Brooks has denied responsibility for the riot, calling Swalwell's lawsuit a "meritless ploy" and telling a radio show host the day after the attack that he "absolutely" had no regrets. He later said in a statement, "No one at the rally interpreted my remarks to be anything other than what they were: A pep talk after the derriere-kicking conservatives suffered in the dismal 2020 elections."

Other defendants in the suit, including Trump, Trump Jr. and Giuliani, have already responded with their arguments in court, saying they cannot be blamed for the actions of the rioters.