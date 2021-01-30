Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts of 'great' conversation with Trump amid calls for her ouster

Greene, in one of her tweets Saturday, declared: "I won't back down. I'll never apologize. And I'll always keep fighting for the people."

She also referenced comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference this week in which the Democratic leader said that "the enemy is within the House of Representatives," referring to the rhetoric and behavior of some Republican members of Congress, including Greene.

"Yes there is an enemy within," Greene wrote. "And that enemy is a poisonous rot of socialist policies and America last sell outs who are pompous hypocrites that believe they are untouchable elites."

The congresswoman said she denounced the January 6 violent attack on the Capitol and accused Democrats of trying to "lie and blame" Republicans for the violence.

Greene had helped promote Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been riddled with fraud and stolen from him, and on January 6, she joined some of her Republicans colleagues in objecting to counting electoral votes.

