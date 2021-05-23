Rep. Lucy McBath is living her son's legacy

"I understand what it's like not being able to have a child. And I was very fortunate in that I had excellent health care," she added.

She wants to fight for women to make sure they have access to the care they need from the beginning of their pregnancies until the end. She said she was able to get all kinds of surgeries so that she could get "one last chance" to have a child, Jordan.

"There's so many women that don't have access to good doctors. Food insecurity. They don't have transportation to go to-and-from their doctors. And every woman in this country, and I don't care where they come from, deserves to have. That is not a privilege, that is her right. And also, to care for the child, the baby. Women deserve that," she said.

More women being elected to Congress, she said, will only help.

"It's so important to have women at the table, so that we can speak about those things that are so critical. Not only to ourselves, but to our families and our communities," she said.

'His legacy is my legacy'

Time does not heal all wounds. Almost a decade after her teenager was killed, McBath still opens her eyes each day and feels searing pain.