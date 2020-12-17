Rep. Katie Porter is in quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) says that she is self-quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I think it's an experience that's all too familiar for all too many Americans at this point. I was exposed to someone who has tested positive. I'm doing my very best to quarantine here at home," the California Democrat told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

Porter said she took a coronavirus test earlier Thursday but is going to "lock myself in my bedroom for the next couple days" until the test comes back.

"I think the important thing for people to understand is: It's not just about wearing a mask. It's not just about washing your hands. It's most importantly about staying at home. And I was exposed in my workplace."