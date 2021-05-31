Record heat expected this week in the West

Areas around Las Vegas and Death Valley could see its first 100-degree day of the year this week.

"Hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching within a couple degrees of daily records for some areas," said the weather service office in Las Vegas.

The heat brings a bigger fire danger

The weather service office in Medford, Oregon, is warning residents to be extra cautious with burning outdoors. Fires have already ignited around the region and could spread quickly with the hot and dry conditions.

"Please be extra cautious with anything that could start a fire in the coming days by being sure it is no longer burning when you discard it. Be sure to extinguish all campfires in areas where they are permitted before leaving the area," the weather service said.

The hot and dry conditions will last for much of the week, before starting to cool again by next weekend.