Read Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech following Trump's acquittal

We heard the preposterous claim that the former president's incitement to violence was protected by the First Amendment. The First Amendment right to free speech protects Americans from jail, not presidents from impeachment. If a president had said, during WWII, that "Germany should attack the United States on Long Island, we've left it undefended" -- I suspect Congress would have considered that an impeachable offense!

Finally, the defense counsel said that President Trump was not directly responsible for the violence at the Capitol. "His words were merely metaphor, his directions were merely suggestions, and that the violent mob was just a spontaneous demonstration." But wind the clock back and ask yourself: if at any point, Donald Trump did not do the things that he did, would the attack on the Capitol have happened? There is only one answer to that question. Of course not.

If President Trump hadn't told his supporters to march towards the Capitol; if he hadn't implored them to come to Washington on January 6 in the first place; if he hadn't repeatedly lied to them that the election was stolen and that their country was being taken from them; the attack would not have happened, could not have happened. January 6th would not have happened but for the actions of Donald Trump.