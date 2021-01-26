Rand Paul test vote sidelined but offers early look at Republican opposition for Trump impeachment trial

The Senate vote on Tuesday effectively put senators on record as to whether they believe a trial of a former President is constitutional. Given the limited language in the Constitution on impeachment, legal experts disagree about whether the Senate can convict a former president. But Democrats have pointed to legal scholars on both ends of the political spectrum who say a trial is constitutional.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said earlier on Tuesday of the possibility Paul could force the vote, "he has a wealth of very unusual ideas."

Paul said in a floor speech ahead of the vote, "I want this body on record, every last person here: Is this how you think politics should be?"

"Democrats insist on applying a test of incitement to a Republican that they refuse to apply to themselves," he said. "I want Democrats to raise their hands if they have ever given a speech that says 'take back,' 'fight for your country,' who hasn't used the words fight figuratively?"

He went on to say, "Are we going to put every politician in jail -- are we going to impeach every politician who has used the words fight figuratively in a speech? Shame!"

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.