Rand Paul calls impeachment 'dead on arrival' after most Republicans signal that trial is unconstitutional

"If you voted that it was unconstitutional then how in the world would you ever hope to convict somebody for this?" Paul asked, adding ,"45 of us, almost the entire caucus, 95% of the caucus, voted that the whole proceeding was unconstitutional. This is a big victory for us. Democrats can beat this partisan horse as long as they want -- this vote indicates it's over, the trial is all over."

Even those Republicans who voted against Paul's measure -- including Collins -- said Tuesday's vote was a sign of the eventual outcome of the trial.

"Do the math," she said. "I think it's extraordinarily unlikely that the President will be convicted."

Still, the trial will offer both sides a chance to make their case, and some lawmakers who voted with Paul left open the idea that they still could vote differently next month.

John Thune, the Senate minority whip, argued that the vote won't bind lawmakers after the trial gets into full swing.