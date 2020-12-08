Raid of former Florida Covid data scientist's home could affect other state employees, legal experts warn

But Matthew Fenton, another employment lawyer in the state, said he would be "nervous" if he were one of Jones' sources in the government.

Public employees who want to be whistleblowers under Florida law generally have to disclose information to specific government authorities, he said. "Somebody who is just leaking her information is not following the chain of command," he said. "These informal channels would be significantly less protected."

The investigation centers around whether Jones used a state government messaging system without authorization. According to the affidavit by an agent with the law enforcement department, an unauthorized individual illegally accessed an emergency management system to send a group text message to government officials last month urging them to speak out about the coronavirus crisis.

"It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead," the message said, according to the affidavit. "You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late."

Officials traced the message, which was sent on the afternoon of November 10, to an IP address connected to Jones' house, the agent wrote in the affidavit.