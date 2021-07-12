Racist abuse directed at England players after Euro 2020 final defeat is described as 'unforgivable' by manager Gareth Southgate

After the mural was defaced in the early hours, part of it has been temporarily covered with bin bags. The Coffee House Cafe, where the mural is painted, shared images on Facebook of locals coming out to support Rashford.

Supporters have shared messages such as "hero" on the wall and an image of a card next to it says: "Dear Marcus, please know that you are so admired and people find you an inspiration."

"The messages I've received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears," Rashford tweeted.

"The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that."

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement it is investigating the vandalism.

The online abuse has led to calls for social media companies to do more to police their platforms.