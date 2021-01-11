Racial inequality in banking is a huge problem. Killer Mike thinks he has a solution

"This is a platform for the young person trying to get their piece of an American Dream," Render said in an interview last month.

The financial services company, called Greenwood, is expected to launch later this year -- delayed because of Covid-19 and overwhelming early interest in the project, the company says. It had initially planned on launching this month.

Why banking?

Greenwood is named after the early 20th century business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was known as "Black Wall Street" and was ultimately destroyed by white mobs in one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history.

That racist history partly explains the need, now, for minority-owned lending institutions. Since 2001, the number of Black banks has shrunk by approximately half. The FDIC says minority-owned banks have been risky business ventures since the financial collapse of 2008, which decimated the Black and Brown communities those banks rely on for business.

The typical White American family had eight times the wealth of the average Black American family, and five times the wealth of the typical Hispanic family, according to the Federal Reserve's 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances.