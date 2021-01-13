Questions swirl around possible 'insider' help for Capitol attack

Sherrill said there were "members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on January 5th for reconnaissance for the next day." CNN has repeatedly asked Sherrill's office for details about her accusation, but they have not provided any additional information.

She is a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, and is seen as a moderate member of the Democratic caucus, and not a firebrand who would make accusations without merit. She said Wednesday that she was "requesting an investigation" with "certain agencies," presumably to look into possible coordination between Republican lawmakers and rioters.

Separately, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was criticized for tweeting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whereabouts while the attack unfolded. Boebert, who is affiliated with the QAnon movement and regularly spreads right-wing conspiracy theories, tweeted that Pelosi had been "removed from the (House) chambers" while rioters were still in the building.

Prosecutors probe conspiracy charges