Questions build about Trump's failure to protect Pence as impeachment trial nears its end

Instead of rebutting the managers' case, the defense team on Friday fashioned a presentation that was quintessentially Trumpian -- lots of noise, distraction and irrelevant television clips of Democrats stating they would "fight" for legislation or various causes. Their main aim seemed to be pleasing Trump as he watched from his home in Mar-a-Lago, while distracting from the facts of what happened on January 6 and what senators themselves witnessed.

Trump's lawyers claimed that the insurrection was not an insurrection, and that it was planned by radical extremists in advance -- trying to argue that Trump bore no responsibility for the attack despite mountains of video evidence to the contrary. They claimed that the impeachment proceeding itself was an attack on free speech.

"You can't incite what was already going to happen," van der Veen said at one point, ignoring the fact that Trump had primed his supporters for months to fight back against what he falsely claimed was a rigged election.

The former President's lawyers went so far as to repeat some of his lies about the election on the Senate floor, and tried to portray him as a paragon of "law and order," who would never have approved of the attacks against the police that took place on January 6.