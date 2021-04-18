Quarter of Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus, CDC says

"The ones that either are unsure or on the fence about the vaccine, don't have enough information or are just plain outright... not interested in the vaccine for other reasons," she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Sunday it was quite frustrating that "a disturbingly large proportion of Republicans" are saying that they don't want the vaccine.

The comments follow Fauci's heated exchange Thursday with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan during which the Republican said coronavirus precautions infringe on first amendment rights.

"They want to be able to say these restrictions that are put on by public health recommendations are things that they're very concerned about, we're all concerned about that, we share that concern," Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "But the way you get rid of those restrictions is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible."

When this happens, "for absolutely certain" the level of virus in the community would go down to the point where the restrictions aren't needed, he said.