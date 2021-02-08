'QAnon Shaman' rioter will eat organic food, while most prisons and jails have reputation for serving food that is unhealthy

Following the judge's order, Chansley was transferred last Thursday to William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria, Virginia. He was moved there after Aramark, one of the largest food service providers in the country and the contracted food service by the jail, said it could meet the court's requirements and provide organic food meals, said Amy Bertsch, spokeswoman with the Alexandria Sheriff's Office.

His attorneys have argued in court documents that he requires an organic diet because of his faith of Shamanism, an ideology that is "centered on the belief in supernatural phenomenon such as the world of gods, demons, and ancestral spirits."

Sharpton, who has been arrested and in the custody of state and federal facilities more than 30 times after protesting injustices, said some prisons may respect an inmate's request especially if its a religious-based diet. But "sometimes that's not likely."

"In the state jails, you eat what they give you or you starve ... it is absolute punishment and punitive beyond the regardless for human rights and dignity," Sharpton said. "In federal, they have different protocols, and they ask if you have any dietary or religious preferences."

A look into federal prison food